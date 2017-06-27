Search

Revealed: Which area of Yorkshire is in Britain's bottom five for broadband speeds

Ryedale has some of the worst broadband speeds in the country.

The best and worst broadband speeds across the UK have been revealed by a new study, with the bottom three all coming from Scotland, and Yorkshire being the next worst.

The research, conducted by consumer organisation Which?

