Revealed: Who was behind the 'worst boss ever' graffiti car in Leeds

It caused huge excitement when it appeared outside Leeds Station yesterday.

But now a white Mercedes daubed with abusive messages directed at its owner's boss has been revealed as a publicity stunt.

The car - graffiti'd with slogans such as 'up yours I quit' and 'stick your job up your a***' - was parked in several spots around the city centre on Thursday, leading passers-by to believe it had been left there as a riposte by a disgruntled employee.

It wasn't a genuine parting shot - the car had actually been hired, defaced and left on the streets by a betting website as part of a promotional campaign.