Revealed: Yorkshire’s three million-pound streets and the rest of the property rich-list

DESPITE ITS abundance of country estates and extravagant town houses, Yorkshire boasts just three Millionaires’ Rows - streets on which the average property price is above £1m, figurers out today reveal.

The county’s most expensive address is Ling Lane, a mile-long, tree-lined stretch, just off the A58 in Scarcroft, north Leeds. During the last five years, houses there have fetched an average of £1,319,000, Lloyds Bank said.

Ling Lane, Scarcroft, Leeds, is Yorkshire's most expensive street

A neighbouring crescent, Bracken Park, is nearly as expensive but fails to make the millionaires’ list.

Instead, Rutland Drive, in Harrogate’s fashionable Duchy district, and Linton Lane, bordering Wetherby Golf Club, make up the top three, with average properties valued at £1.2m and £1.1m respectively.

The annual survey reveals that there is at least one million pound street in every region of England and Wales, although Yorkshire’s exclusive neighbourhoods fall a long way short of those in London, where properties on Eaton Square, in Belgravia, command nearly £17m.

Built in the 19th century and arranged around private gardens, the square contains grand houses and apartments behind white stucco facades, and is conveniently located for Knightsbridge and Buckingham Palace.

Andrew Mason, mortgage director at Lloyds Bank, said: “Eaton Square, and prime central locations such as Westminster, and Kensington and Chelsea, have established reputations as exclusive addresses.

“Not only do these streets possess a rich historical legacy, but properties located there are some of the most prestigious in the world and are close to superb local amenities in Sloane Street and Chelsea, as well as the business and entertainment districts.”

Weybridge in Surrey, Poole in Dorset, Altrincham in Cheshire and parts of Birmingham and Cambridge also outpace Yorkshire, although the county is rated more highly than anywhere in Wales, the East Midlands, and North East.

Wales has just two million pound streets, the most expensive being the rocky and isolated Llys Helyg Drive, a private road in Llandudno, where properties are typically worth £1,064,000.

Yorkshire’s top ten list of most sought-after streets confirms the popularity of the so-called Golden Triangle between Harrogate, York and North Leeds. Three other addresses on Harrogate’s Duchy make the list - Kent Road, Beech Grove and Duchy Road itself - and Firs Road, three miles away, towards the Great Yorkshire Showground, is the tenth most expensive, at £905,000 per property.

Another property hotspot, Ilkley’s Curly Hill, is at number five in the list, with houses averaging £970,000.

On the most expensive street, meanwhile, the average £1.3m house may actually be a bargain, with others going for nearly three times as much. Two years ago, a newly built, nine-bedroom mansion on Ling Lane carried an asking price of £3.5m, and earlier this year, planning permission was lodged for a four-storey residence with basement parking for 12 vehicles, reached by a lift.

However, the Land Registry list of the most expensive individual properties in Yorkshire paints a different picture of the county’s distribution of wealth. The biggest sale last year, at £2.97m, was an eight-bedroom house just outside Huddersfield.