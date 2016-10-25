Revenue and profit up at Clarion

Leeds-based law firm Clarion has reported record results with its managing partner hailing a “coming of age for the firm”.

Revenues at the practice soared by 28 per cent to £10.4m in the 12 months to May 31, as compared with £8.09m the previous year.

Profit also increased in the last financial year, rising to £3.48m.

Last year represented a busy year for the Queen Street-based firm, with Clarion reporting a number of high profile client wins as well as new corporate mandates from Hesco, Yorkshire County Cricket Club and Weston Communications.

The firm reported strong performance across all areas with the corporate, property and litigation practices in particular forging ahead.

While insolvency, employment and family faced more challenging conditions, they too continued to grow.

Roger Hutton, joint managing partner at Clarion, said: “Having sold our criminal practice at the end of 2014, over the last couple of years we have been able to focus on what we do best – advising owner managed businesses and large corporates.

“I see our successful results as a ‘coming of age’ for Clarion, the market is excited about what we’re doing, and our brand is now well established and trusted for what it represents.

“Increasingly, we’ve seen large corporates buying our business services such as commercial property, IP and employment, as we have successfully attracted partners from other larger firms and proved able to offer a more cost effective service. We offer the same deep expertise to SMEs which reap the benefit of highly able partners, but in a more flexible and commercial environment, better suited to their needs.”

Clarion has seen staff numbers increase by 10 per cent to 125 people, including 21 partners.

To cope with the increased headcount it has taken on an additional floor at its Elizabeth House head office.

Among a number of key appointments was the employment of Viv Wild who joined from London law firm Stephenson Harwood to lead the firm’s private client team.

Elsewhere Ben Lamb, formerly of Gordons, was hired to strengthen the commercial property team and Tony Berry from Addleshaw Goddard was brought in to be legal director in the corporate team.

Mr Hutton said: “As a firm which is steadfastly committed to remaining independent, we focus on the long-term, investing our time in building close relationships with clients, really understanding their business and growing with them.

“Clarion has become renowned as an expert in working with business owners and we expect this part of the market to continue to grow over the next five years.”

Clarion has been a prominent charity supporter and is a backer of the Jane Tomlinson Leeds 10k.

Prior to 2007, the practice was owned by one of the region’s best-known lawyers, Peter McCormick.

In 2010, the firm established criminal law division Clarion Advocates.

It rebranded as ABR Solicitors before spinning out from Clarion in a management buyout last year.