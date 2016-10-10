Revenues soar to £373m at SkyBet

Sky Betting & Gaming has announced a 51 per cent surge in revenues which stood at £373.6m for the year ended June 30.

The Leeds-based firm saw total customers grow from 1.48m to 1.95m, an increase of 31 per cent year-on-year.

Date: 20th May 2015. Picture James Hardisty, (JH1008/67g) Richard Flint, Chief Executive of Leeds Based Sky Bet & Gaming.

Average revenue per customer increased to £192 from £167, a change of 15 per cent and mobile revenues now stand at 75 per cent as compared with 65 per cent last year.

Headcount also increased significantly with the total number of employees now standing at 818, 37 per cent higher than the year prior.

The company also bore witness to:

- Successful Super 6 launch in Italy

- Appointment of Managing Director for Sky Bet Deutschland

- Sponsorship of the English Football League (EFL) extended for a further three years

- Three investments completed in Core Gaming, Sporting Life and Openbet via NYX Gaming Group

Richard Flint, CEO of Sky Betting & Gaming, said: “2015/16 has been another excellent year for the business and we are pleased to have delivered this strong performance despite some unprecedented pay-outs including an extremely generous Cheltenham Festival offer and a pay-out of around £5m on Leicester City winning the Premier League.

“We have continued to invest in both our technology and mobile platforms from our base in Yorkshire and our Super 6 product has successfully launched in Italy since the period end. Our strong momentum has continued into the current financial year and we are excited about the opportunities ahead both in the UK and internationally.”