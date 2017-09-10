Review: The Pub, Todmorden

What do you do when you’ve taken voluntary redundancy from working as a children’s centre manager?

Why, open a micropub in a busy market town, of course. Mel Kendall has done just that – and has no regrets at all.

She’s transformed a tiny, rather down-at-heel greasy-spoon caff into a very agreeable space by the market in Todmorden. It’s all blonde wood, white walls and exposed stone lintels. Old black & white portraits of her family look down on you as you enjoy your pint of Thornbridge Jaipur.

You’ll find five cask ales (which rotate weekly) and our visit featured two from Northern Whisper Brewing Co in Rawtenstall and the Beltie and Blighty looked promising. Alongside might be Easy Rider from Kelham Island and Nook of Pendle from Reedley Hallows – and the Jaipur is on permanently. There are also a couple of kegs – Green Monkey Craft Lager and Stan’s Cider from Thatchers.

There are at least 25 gins to choose from and Mel has created an impressive gin menu (“Summer Cup” is Whitley Neill rhubarb & ginger gin, Fever Tree ginger ale, raspberry & orange) and for the driver there’s Frobishers crafted sparkling juice. Choose from half a dozen wines and – joy of joys – a draught sparkling Glera Frizzante.

There are the usual bar snacks (the room is far too wee for proper food) and no music – or wi-fi, though there is some “discussion” about this. But you can bring your dog, and there’s a lovely room up a narrow flight of stone stairs if you fancy a bit of a do with chums.

The Pub, 3 Brook Street, Todmorden, OL14 5AJ. 01706 812145.

Ratings:

Welcome 5/5

Drinks selection 5/5

Atmosphere 5/5

Prices 5/5