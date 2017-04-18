Reward offered for information about killing of red kite in North Yorkshire

A £4,000 reward is being offered for information relating to the death of a red kite in North Yorkshire

Local people, businesses and organisations, including the RSPB and Crimestoppers, have offered to make up the amount following the discovery of the dead bird on the afternoon of Saturday March 11, near Greenhow, in Nidderdale.

An examination revealed the bird’s carcass contained what is believed to be lead shot.

Three rewards worth a total of £3000 have been offered for information leading to the arrest and charge of anyone involved in the killing. In addition, Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £1000 for information given to Crimestoppers that enables police to arrest and charge those responsible.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1452 David Mackay, or email david.mackay@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

The discovery of the red kite is the latest in a series of incidents where protected birds of prey have been killed.

In February a Buzzard was found between Pately Bridge and Ripon that had been shot and before Christmas a tagged Hen Harrier was reported missing from Upper Swaledale. Also in the Yorkshire Dales, a Peregrine Falcon was found dead in Grassington back in October.

PC David Mackay, said: “It has taken many years to re-introduce red kites after their near-extinction from the UK, and these magnificent birds can now regularly be seen in the skies over North Yorkshire.

“They are a Schedule 1 bird and have special legal protection under the Wildlife and Countryside Act. They feed on carrion and pose no threat to game birds, farmed animals or pets.

“I would ask anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation to get in touch with me.”

Quote reference number 12170047155 when passing information.