Rhinos star’s Christmas day visit to Children’s hospital

Leeds Rhinos star Adam Cuthbertson will be delivering hundreds of toys to children in hospital on Christmas Day.

He raised more than £1,000 by selling his jerseys and kit and Asda’s Morley store is supporting his efforts by donating more toys to give to kids who’ll be spending Christmas in Leeds Children’s Hospital.

It is the second year that the Australian, who joined the Rhinos in 2014, will be handing the presents to children at Leeds General Infirmary.

He said: “When myself and another player visited the hospital during Christmas 2014 we were very touched, particularly by one little girl who was battling cancer and loved Leeds Rhinos. Last year I thought there would be no better way to spend Christmas than to take some toys into the kids who are in hospital on Christmas Day and put some smiles on their faces.