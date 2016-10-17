Rick Astley announces Yorkshire forest gig

Eighties singer Rick Astley has confirmed he will play an outdoor concert at a North Yorkshire forest.

The Never Gonna Give You Up hitmaker is the first artist to announce his involvement in Forest Live 2017, a series of summer gigs at Forestry Commission sites across the country.

The popstar will appear at Dalby Forest near Pickering on Friday June 23 after a recent career comeback which has seen him score his first number one album in 29 years.

He will perform a mixture of his greatest hits and new album tracks at the woodland concert, which invests ticket sales back into conservation work in English forests. The gigs have full catering and bar facilities.

“2017 sees me celebrating 30 years in the music business since my first No 1 hit. I can’t wait to perform as a part of Forest Live and I really hope you can make one of the dates to enjoy the experience with me,” said Astley.

Tickets are priced at £36.50 plus booking fee, and go on sale on Friday October 21 at 9am from the Forestry Commission box office on 03000 680400, or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music.