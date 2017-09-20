Ricky Gervais set to perform in Leeds

RICKY Gervais is set to perform in Leeds for the first time as part of his 100-date world tour Humanity.

Gervais will be at the Leeds First Direct Arena on Friday December 1 following on from a thirteen-night sold out run at London’s Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith, in October.

Gervais said: “Thousands of people paying hard earned cash to come and see you live is such a privilege. You’d better have something different, interesting and funny to say.

“Humanity is my angriest, most honest and I think my best tour yet. It’s probably my most personal too. I feel I may as well tell you everything before I die. Hope you enjoy it. Or not. There are no refunds. Just like life I guess.”

For tickets, go to www.livenation.co.uk