Ripon's new hornblowers revealed - including a city first!

The job advert attracted national and global media interest, and now the coveted position has been filled - the standard of applicants was so high that Ripon has appointed two new members of its hornblower team, including the very first woman to take up the tradition.

The first female hornblower, Allison Clark, and Richard Midgley, will now join the existing hornblowers, Wayne Cobbett and Jim Vauvert.

The Mayor of Ripon, Coun Pauline McHardy, said: “We had a number of very strong candidates and decided to appoint two hornblowers. The two candidates that have been chosen were both very impressive and the council is very pleased to employ them both.

“We hope that visitors to the city continue to enjoy the tradition of the setting of the watch ceremony on the Market Square.”

Tourists from across the globe flock to Ripon to witness the setting of the watch every night, in the special ritual that dates back to 886.

The watch is set by an appointed hornblower sounding the horn on the four corners of the obelisk at exactly 9pm.

