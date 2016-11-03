Rise in profits and revenues for Zoo Digital

Sheffield-based Zoo Digital hit a $700,000 profit in the six months to the end of September as it grew its revenues by 18 per cent.

The digital firm grew its overall client numbers by 29 per cent over corresponding prior year period with its largest client now representing 47 per cent of all invoices.

Sherlcok - (C) Hartswood Films - Photographer: Robert Viglasky

Revenues increased to $7.8m, compared with $6.6m in the corresponding period on 2015.

Earnings before adjustments increased 7 per cent to $1.0m from $900,000 reflecting increase in sales force and continuing research and development.

During the start of the year it secured approved vendor status with three major Hollywood film studios and one leading online video service, as well as launching two new services.

Its compliance editing scheme will enable it access to Middle East, South Asia and Asia Pacific regions while its electronic screeners will provide secure and private content screening

Stuart Green, chief executive of ZOO Digital, said: “The board is pleased with the progress achieved in the period under review, and in particular with the addition of significant new clients and diversification of revenue sources.

“Our cloud technology enables content providers worldwide to meet increasing regulatory requirements for the delivery of online entertainment.

“We believe that ZOO has the opportunity to grow consistently and win significant market share in digital distribution and localisation - a large and expanding segment of the Media and Entertainment industry.”

Last year Zoo inked a landmark deal that saw it provide captioning services for BBC programmes being screened abroad, with hit shows such as Sherlock Homes and Wolf Hall being among the projects involved.