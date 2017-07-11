Rising numbers on organ donor list in region

Rising numbers of people in Yorkshire are signing up to donate vital organs when they die, new health statistics reveal, as the amount of people alive nationally because of transplants has reached a “milestone” figure of 50,000.

An annual report by NHS Blood and Transplant, released today, shows that 1.8 million people in the region are on the Organ Donor Register – a 24 per cent increase from 1.4 million in 2012.

And there was 381 transplants carried out on people from Yorkshire and the Humber in 2016/17.

The Transplant Activity Report shows that the number of people currently alive in the county because of transplants has reached 4,204.

But health chiefs and those who have experienced the life-saving benefits of transplants are calling on more people to sign up.

Sally Johnson, director of Organ Donation and Transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “It’s amazing to picture all the people now alive today thanks to organ donation and think of all the families and children who have grown up thanks to donors.

“We’re seeing more and more people committing to donation and the good results of our close work with hospitals.

“Our specialist nurses in organ donation are now almost always involved in discussions with families over organ donation.

“However there is still a long way to go. Around three people still die a day in need of a transplant.

“Every one of those people who died could be a mother or a father, a daughter or a son, who might be alive today.

“Families tell us donation is a source of pride that helps them in their grieving process.”

In North Yorkshire, 947 are thought to be living at this time because of transplants.

There are 458,961 people on the NHS Organ Donor Register in the area, up from 362,791 – 27 per cent – five years ago.

The number of people living in West Yorkshire currently known to be alive thanks to organ transplants has reached 1,891, with 731,335 people on the register compared to 592,683 in 2012 (a 23 per cent rise).

South Yorkshire’s number of living recipients has reached 945, with a 25 per cent rise in people signed up to the register at 415,082 from 331,246 over five years.

In East Yorkshire, those currently known to be alive because of organ transplants has hit 421.

Donor registration has increased there by 21 per cent, with 219,055 now on the list in comparison to the 181,622 people in 2012.

Meanwhile, the father of an 18-year-old Leeds student who gave the gift of life to others after her tragic death has backed a call for more people to join the register.

Kate Whalley died last month after being struck by a car near her home on the A660 Leeds Road in Pool-in-Wharfedale.

She had been due to sit her final A level at Harrogate Grammar School the following day.

Kate was carrying an organ donor card and nine of her organs were taken for potential transplants.

Her father Michael, 54, said: “She gave nine organs and so is providing life to other people after her death.

“It is an indication of what a selfless, kind person Kate was that she had the organ donor card with her.”

Mr Whalley said: “Her organs have potentially given life to nine other people. It’s a wonderful, selfless act.”

He added: “It is some comfort but it will never fill the void after the death of my only daughter.”

Mr Whalley said he backed the NHS Blood and Transplant service’s call for more people to sign up to sign up, adding: “If there’s a chance of it increasing the number of donors I back it all the way.”

People can join the register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk