Rising sales of Irn-Bru in Parliament following SNP election triumph

IT IS famously made in Scotland from girders and enjoying growing popularity in the corridors of power on the back of nationalist success north of the border, new figures suggest.

The sweeping success of the SNP at last year’s General Election appears to have done wonders for the sale of Irn-Bru in Parliament.

Sales of the famous Scottish fizzy drink increased 60 per cent in the year after the nationalists upped their number of seats from six to 56 to become the third biggest party in Westminster.

Bars, cafes and vending machines across the parliamentary estate dished out 8,708 cans or bottles in the financial year 2015-16, a figure up from 5,452 the year before.

And it is more than double the 4,285 bottles and cans of Irn-Bru bought in 2012-13, according to figures released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Thirsty MPs, their aides and other parliamentary staff are on course to drink another 8,493 cans or bottles by the end of the financial year next April.

Patrick Grady, SNP MP for Glasgow North, said the fizzy drink gave politicians “sustenance” through the long days in the Commons, which often sits into the evening.

He said: “Barrs, which produces Irn-Bru, is an independently owned company which plays an important role in the economy of central Scotland and the country as a whole.

“Famously Scotland is the only country where Coca-Cola is not the biggest selling soft drink.

“But it looks like we’re making progress in the House of Commons and perhaps the taste will catch on among MPs and staff from south of the border.”