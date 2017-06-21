Road closed after serious collision near North Yorkshire village

A road in North Yorkshire has been closed after four vehicles were involved in a crash this morning.

Emergency services were called the scene on the A1079 at Kexby, around five miles outside York, at about 7am.

The road was reported to be blocked in both directions, prompting police to urge drivers to avoid the area.

Two people were taken to hospital, one with a serious leg injury.

The road remains closed at present while the vehicles involved are recovered.