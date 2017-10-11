Road closed in York as police carry out crash investigations

A road in York is expected to remain closed for the rest of this morning while police investigate a collision that left two men seriously injured.

Police are still at the scene and diversions are in place around Stockton on the Forest following the incident on Sandy Lane just after midnight today between a blue Mini Cooper with a distinctive black roof and large spoiler and a blue Vauxhall Astra.

As a result of the collision, the Mini left the road and landed in a large pond. The three men in the vehicle were able to get out and were taken by ambulance to York District Hospital and Leeds GeneraI Infirmary, one with minor injuries and two with serious injuries.

The Astra continued a short distance before it to left the road and burst into flames. The man driving the car, the only occupant, was taken to York District Hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing either car should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 2, and ask for Mark Patterson. Or email mark.patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Quote reference number 12170182197.