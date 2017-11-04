Road closure as water main 'rips through the tarmac' in Leeds

Drivers are being diverted after a main road has been closed in due to a burst water pipe in Leeds.

The pipe burst last night at Leeds Road, Kippax, between Moorgate Rise and Gibson Lane caused a closure.

Yorkshire Water workers were at the scene this morning after one witness, Becky Allatt, said the "water main ripped through the tarmac".

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water today said: "The road is closed at the moment and should be back to normal tomorrow."