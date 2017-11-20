Road crashes account for one in five admissions to trauma centres in the region

One in five patients admitted to trauma centres in the region in 2016 were involved in road crashes, new figures show.

Road collisions were the second largest cause of trauma admissions last year, after falls from less than two metres, according to data obtained by road safety charity Brake.

Some 11,486 road users - the equivalent of 31 a day - were admitted to trauma centres in England and Wales with life-threatening injuries.

In Yorkshire and the Humber 21 per cent of trauma patients (1,215 admissions) had been in road collisions. The region with the highest proportion was Thames Valley (25 per cent) followed by north west London and the West Midlands (23 per cent).

Data covering 75,820 road crash victims admitted to trauma centres nationally during the last decade was also analysed.

It revealed that young people, 16 to 25-year-olds, are the most affected age group, accounting for 22 per cent of road traffic trauma admissions in Yorkshire and the Humber.

As Road Safety Week begins, Brake is calling for a default 20mph limit in all built-up areas, increased enforcement and “Intelligent Speed Adaption” which helps drivers stay within the limit to be fitted to new vehicles.