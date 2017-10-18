Road in Hull remains closed as police try to bring man down from roof

A road in Hull remains closed this morning as police continue efforts to bring a man down from the roof of a property.

Part of Beverley Road has been closed to vehicles and pedestrians for more than 12 hours, with only limited access for people wishing to enter properties within the cordon put in place yesterday afternoon.

The road is currently shut between Fountain Road and Freetown Way.

A Humberside Police spokesman said the closure was "due to an ongoing incident where a man has taken to the roof of a property".

He said: "Both vehicles and pedestrians are unable to travel through the area at this time.

"There is some limited access for those wishing to enter premises. Officers are in attendance at the road closures to advise anyone wishing to do so.

"Members of the public are urged to avoid the area and a cordon remains in place to ensure the safety of everyone nearby.

"We would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst this incident is ongoing."