Road reopened after serious collision near North Yorkshire village

A road near a North Yorkshire village has reopened after a crash which left two people needing hospital treatment.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A1079 at Kexby, around five miles outside York, shortly before 7am today.

Two men were taken to hospital, one with a serious leg injury.

The road was reported to be blocked in both directions, prompting police to urge drivers to avoid the area.

It was reopened by police at around 9.10am.