Road restrictions around Bridgewater Place in Leeds

ROADS around the Bridgewater Place skyscraper in Leeds are expected to be closed to high-sided vehicle this afternoon because of predicted high winds.

Leeds City Council said diversions are expected to be in place for high-sided vehicles until 5pm today (Thurs Sept 29).

The area around the base of Bridgewater Place can be gripped by a dangerous wind tunnel effect during stormy weather.

Pedestrian Edward Slaney, from Sowerby Bridge, near Halifax, was crushed to death by a truck that was blown off its wheels close to the building in 2011.

Work started earlier this year on a scheme that will see a system of wind-deflecting barriers and screens being put in place at the site.

The council has also installed a reinforced glass shield on the pavement at Great Wilson Street as an interim measure to help tackle the Bridgewater Place problems.