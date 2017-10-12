Robbers armed with knife threaten man as they steal business takings in West Yorkshire

A man was threatened with a knife during a robbery in Batley in which a large amount of cash was stolen.

The 42-year-old victim was robbed by two men on Halifax Road at about 12.30am on Sunday.

They stole a white bag containing takings from a local business and made off in a vehicle on nearby Common Road.

The robbers are described as white and slim. They were wearing dark clothing with hoods that were pulled up.

Anyone with information is asked to ring Kirklees District CID via West Yorkshire Police’s 101 number, quoting crime reference 13170465727.