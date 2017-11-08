Robbers make off with large quantity of jewellery after raid on Leeds shop

Have your say

A group of men dressed in balaclavas have raided a store in Leeds city centre tonight.

A group of between three and five men carrying weapons raided Watch Finder at the Victoria Quarter in Leeds at about 6.46pm.

Police received various reports about weapons the men were carrying, but some reports to the police from members of the public suggested that the men were carrying firearms.

A spokesman for Victoria Leeds said the men were not carrying firearms, while a spokesman for WatchFinder told the YEP 'reports suggesting the men were armed cannot be verified'.

The store was open at the time and two staff were inside.

A large quantity of jewellery was stolen and the men made off from the scene in a high-powered blue Audi in the direction of East Gate.

West Yorkshire Police were called and attended the scene immediately.

A spokesman for the force said: "A large quantity of jewellery was stolen and an investigation is ongoing to identify the suspects.

"At this time we are still in the process of the investigation."

If you have any information, please call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

A spokesman for Victoria Leeds said: "We can confirm that an incident took place earlier this evening at Watch Finder.

"Police responded immediately and our team has been supporting them with their investigation. We can confirm that no employees or customers were injured during the incident."