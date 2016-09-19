Robbers stole scooter from teenager in Huddersfield

Thieves stole a scooter from a teenager during a robbery in Huddersfield.

The two robbers approached the youngster on Great Northern Street, between 10pm and 10.15pm, yesterday (Sunday).

They demanded he hand over his keys before pushing him off the scooter.

Police said the victim gave the men his keys and was not injured.

They are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

The first suspect is white, 5ft 11ins, slim and was wearing a blue jacket with the hood up.

The second suspect is a white, 5ft 11ins, slim and bald.

He was wearing a grey jumper with a pocket on the front.

Police said the men stole a Peugeot Kisbee 50cc black scooter, which had scuff marks on it.

Anyone who saw the robbery or has any information about the scooter is asked to contact Detective Constable Oliver Coates at Huddersfield CID via 101, quoting reference 13160404480.