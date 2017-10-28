Robert Halfon MP: Hard work ahead to rebuild Tory message

I was a strange child. I visited Parliament at 10 and decided I would be an MP (it took me to 2010 to achieve that childhood dream).

I joined the Conservatives at 14 – initially excited by Margaret Thatcher and what I thought Toryism represented: family, education, community, a work ethic, a ladder of opportunity for everyone to climb.

Now, at 48 and a member of the party for all these years, it seems hard to believe that the Conservatives have not won a healthy majority since 1987.

This is why I have come to believe that if Conservatives are to really win again, we need to acknowledge five fundamental truths and respond with radical reform.

First, we have no message or narrative. No one really understands what Conservatism is all about, except in terms of austerity, economics and Brexit.

Second, and related to our first problem, we have allowed Labour to claim the positive language of compassion. The words social justice, welfare, NHS, compassion, low pay, the poor, poverty and the underdog are all associated with the left.

Third, our electoral performance has been wanting. Even after the years of Gordon Brown, we had a coalition. After Ed Miliband a tiny majority. After 2017, none at all. The argument about the popular vote being the highest is illusory if we pile up votes in safe seats but lose swathes of votes in others.

Fourth, the idea that we are winning working class votes is mixed. While Conservatives won some working class seats because of Brexit, there are plenty of marginal working class seats we lost as well.

If the working class voters narrative is true, who is to say they will remain Tory if they feel that the party has back-slided over Brexit and the divorce bill is too high? Where’s the guarantee they will stay with Conservatives after Brexit is completed, even if they were supportive of the deal? Why would they not go back to Labour?

Moreover, our support from women has declined, especially from full-time female workers and those in their 30s, many of whom work in the public services, hit by pay restraint. Tories all know that our backing from the younger generation is nothing short of a calamity.

Fifth, not only do Conservatives have an ever-declining membership but our party grassroots infrastructure is so bad that if health and safety inspections were in play, they would have closed it down a long time ago.

To paraphrase, the Conservative name is so tarnished and so misrepresented that we need a simple way of explaining to everyone what we are about and that we are on their side.

Conservatives have to have the narrative that we are the party of the ladder of opportunity. That if you are on lower income, Tories give you the ladder to get you the skills, to get the education, jobs, security and prosperity that you need.

But this is not just a ladder by itself, it’s a ladder that is grafted by government, it is a ladder that the people are brought to by government, it’s a ladder that has a social ambulance always there at the bottom, ready if people fall off. It’s a ladder that has hands around it, to help people every step of the way.

Second, that ladder of opportunity is all about Conservatives being, what I call, the true Workers Party. I believe that we need a fundamental re-brand. I also have a vision that our party will actually be not just a workers party but a real modern workers’ trade union movement for the British people.

This is a Conservative Workers Party focused on jobs and skills (especially apprenticeships), wages (lower tax and the living wage), welfare (the NHS and housing), and workers’ services (like energy bills).

Tories would be the party of social justice and redistribution too: redistributing the significant extra tax revenues raised from cutting taxes for big business and spending that on tax cuts for the lower-paid or on our poorer communities.

The Conservative Party would be like a modern trade union, offering bursaries to encourage low income candidates, fuel discount cards to members, bus passes to young apprentices and proper democracy. Party members would have one member one vote for the party board and be able to vote on policy and motions for party conference.

It is time for us Conservatives to develop a romantic and ethical message of our own, recognising that we need radical change if we are to inspire millions to vote Tory: not just reluctantly with their heads because of the economy, but with their hearts too. Unless Conservatives do so, I believe we will never get the strong victory our country needs.

Robert Halfon is the Conservative MP for Harlow and chairman of the Education Select Committee.