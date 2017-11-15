Robert Mugabe and wife in custody as army take control in night of unrest in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's army has said it has President Robert Mugabe and his wife in custody and is securing government offices and patrolling the capital's streets following a night of unrest that included a military takeover of the state broadcaster.

The night's action triggered speculation of a coup but the military's supporters praised it as a "bloodless correction".

Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe has been placed in custody by the nation's armed forces following a night of unrest in Harare.

For the first time, the southern African nation is seeing the military oppose Mr Mugabe, the world's oldest head of state and one of the longest-serving authoritarian rulers.

Mr Mugabe has been in power since Zimbabwe's independence from white minority rule in 1980.

The move comes after Mr Mugabe last week fired vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mr Mnangagwa - who enjoyed the military's backing - fled Zimbabwe last week but said he would return to lead the country.

More than 100 senior officials allegedly supporting him have been listed for disciplinary measures by a faction associated with Mr Mugabe's wife Grace.

The first lady appeared positioned to replace Mr Mnangagwa as one of the country's two vice presidents at a special conference of the ruling party in December, leading many in Zimbabwe to suspect she could succeed her husband.

Grace Mugabe is unpopular with some Zimbabweans because of lavish spending as many struggle and four people accused of booing her at a recent rally were arrested.

Armed soldiers in armoured personnel carriers stationed themselves at key points in capital Harare while Zimbabweans formed long lines at banks in order to draw the limited cash available, a routine chore in the country's ongoing financial crisis.

In an address to the nation after taking control of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, Major General Sibusiso Moyo said early on Wednesday that the military is targeting "criminals" around Mr Mugabe and sought to reassure the country that order will be restored.

It was not clear where Mr Mugabe, 93, and his wife were on Wednesday but it seems they are in the custody of the military. "Their security is guaranteed," Gen Moyo said.

"We wish to make it abundantly clear that this is not a military takeover," he said.

"We are only targeting criminals around (Mugabe) who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice."

Mr Moyo added "as soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect that the situation will return to normalcy".

The army spokesman called on churches to pray for the nation.

He urged other security forces to "co-operate for the good of our country," warning "any provocation will be met with an appropriate response".

All troops were ordered to return to barracks immediately, with all leave cancelled, said Mr Moyo. The broadcast was sent out from the ZBC headquarters in Pocket's Hill near Harare's Borrowdale suburb.

Overnight, at least three explosions were heard in the capital, Harare, and military vehicles were seen in the streets.

The military actions appear to put the army in control of the country.

Army commander Constantino Chiwenga had threatened on Monday to "step in" to calm political tensions.

Mr Mugabe's ruling ZANU-PF party responded by accusing the general of "treasonable conduct". But now Mr Chiwenga appears to be in control.

The US Embassy closed to the public on Wednesday and encouraged citizens to shelter in place, citing "the ongoing political uncertainty through the night".

The British Embassy issued a similar warning, citing "reports of unusual military activity".

British nationals in Zimbabwe's capital Harare are being advised to stay indoors amid reports of "unusual military activity".

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) issued the guidance in the early hours of Wednesday morning following political tensions in the African country.

President Robert Mugabe fired his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa last week, with the 93-year-old leader having previously accused Mr Mnangagwa of plotting to oust him.

It has been reported the army commander has threatened to "step in" to calm political tensions and the sight of tanks in Harare has led to suggestions of a rift between the military and president.

The FCO guidance said: "Due to the uncertain political situation in Harare, including reports of unusual military activity, we recommend British nationals currently in Harare to remain safely at home or in their accommodation until the situation becomes clearer."

The army took control of the state Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation but the military aimed to reassure the country that a "military takeover" was not taking place.

A statement from the military said that President Mugabe was safe.

"We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice," the statement said.