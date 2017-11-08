Robots to help work in extreme conditions

A multi-million pound fund has been established to develop robots to operate in some of the most extreme environments including space, deep mining and the off-shore wind industry.

Funding pots totalling £84m have been revealed to explore new smart energy solutions and set up research hubs across the country looking into artificial intelligence and robotics research.

This investment will develop robots to take on jobs in the most hazardous of conditions, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy says, limiting the need for humans to work in dangerous environments.

This, experts say, could impact across the country in industries such as mining and off-shore wind, both of which feature heavily in Yorkshire’s economy.

“These new Robotics Hubs will draw on the country’s research talent to nurture new developments in the field of robotics and provide the foundations on which innovative technologies can be built,” said Professor Philip Nelson, chief executive of the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council.

“The resulting outcomes from this research will allow us to explore environments that are too dangerous for humans to enter without risking injury or ill-health.”

Emma Pinchbeck, executive director of RenewableUK which this week published a report into the importance of off-shore energy in Yorkshire, said many companies were already using technologies such as drones to inspect turbine equipment, or remotely operated vehicles to lay cables underwater.

“The Minister’s announcement recognises the cutting edge innovation that is at the heart of the British renewable energy success story,” she said. “This announcement is investing in state-of-the-art technology produced by British companies for our state-of-the-art offshore wind energy sector.”

The announcement from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy outlines out a series of funding announcements, including £45m to set up four new research hubs at universities in Manchester, Birmingham, Surrey and Edinburgh.

Climate Change and Industry Minister Claire Perry said: “Britain leads the world in innovation and technology. If we want to truly make a difference to our climate as well as take advantage of the economic opportunities of our transition to a low carbon economy, it will come down to continued innovation.”