Rocket launch points way for space tourism, says man with eye on sky

THE peace and quiet of Northumberland National Park was interrupted after a rocket was launched by a space tourism company.

Starchaser Industries, founded by Steve Bennett, fired the eight-metre-long Skybolt 2 missile almost a mile into the sky before it broke into three pieces and returned to earth.

PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

Mr Bennett, who set up the company 25 years ago, claims he is just a few years away from launching people into space and said the tests yesterday will help him achieve that. The rocket blasted off the launch vehicle successfully, filling the miles and miles of surrounding moorland with the sound of rocket fuel burning.

“We’re really pleased with that launch; the rocket went really well, it flew nice and high exactly as it should do,” he said. “Then it split apart in its separate pieces, which is one of the key tests we were doing, and two of the three parachutes deployed, which is not a bad day.”

Despite some big firms in the space tourism market, such as SpaceX and Virgin Galactic, Mr Bennett said he would have a part to play. He said: “One of the things we want to do is make space tourism a reality.”