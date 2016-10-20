Roman camp unearthed on proposed site of 500 new houses near Ilkley

AN UNDISCOVERED Roman camp has been unearthed on the site of a proposed development of 500 new houses in a West Yorkshire village.

The temporary settlement has been identified on green belt land at Burley-in-Wharfedale, near Ilkley - an area known for its Roman habiations.

Computer generated images of the proposed development at Burley in Wharfedale, on which the remains of a Roman site have been unearthed

It remains to be seen whether the housing development will be halted as a result.

A document sent to planners at Bradford Council says: “This is an important and exciting discovery, particularly at a regional and local level. Its location within the hinterland of the Roman fort at Ilkley and its possible relationship to the fort, increases it significance and interest.”

The developer, Commercial Estates Group, says it wants to incorporate the Roman settlement as a feature of ther new estate, which also includes a new primary school.

In an archaeological evaluation report, it calls the camp “a nationally significant heritage asset”.

A council spokesman said: “We have been made aware that Roman remains have been found on the planning application site for 500 houses and a school at Burley. The applicants have submitted a document detailing their findings as part of their application submission. We have consulted with Historic England for their specialist comments on the application details.”