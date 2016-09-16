Roof terrace plans for Leeds railway station pub

The bustling Wetherspoons pub at Leeds railway station could have a roof terrace added to it as part of a major refurbishment.

The company is seeking permission for the revamp, which could also include a basement area and improved ground floor bar.

Wetherspoons at Leeds railway station

Spokesman for the pub chain Eddie Gershon said: “Wetherspoons at Leeds City Station is a well-known landmark, the pub is extremely popular and busy at all times.

“Our aim is to always give customers the best experience possible and, to that end, we are planning to add a roof terrace to the existing pub subject to planning permission.

“We believe this will be an asset to the pub itself and be welcomed by our customers.”

Seating would be provided on a roof terrace area directly above the pub according to planning documents.

Plans drawn up by K D Paine and Associates show that the indoor seating area would be refurbished.

Improvements are set to be made to the seating area on the northern concourse inside the station building and the ground floor outdoor smoking area.

A design, access and heritage statement reads: “The proposals would also potentially provide additional employment opportunities whilst attracting more visitors to Leeds.”

Disabled access could also be enhanced.

The documents state that the station, northern concourse, 1 Aire Street and Queen’s Hotel are all Grade II-listed buildings, so “by virtue of its integration with these structures” the Wetherspoons pub effectively has that special status.

Comments can be submitted online about on the plans.

Visit https://publicaccess.leeds.gov.uk