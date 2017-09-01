Roosters' beer triumphs in major awards

Popular Knaresborough microbrewery Roosters Brewery have come out tops in the SIBA North East Independent Beer Awards.

It's a huge accolade for this independent brewery run by the popular Fozard family as thev competition receives entries from breweries from the whole of Yorkshire, as well as Humberside, Cleveland, Durham, Tyne & Wear and Northumberland.

The prestigious awards, run by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) at the “B-Fest” Beer, Blues & Folk festival held at the Barbican Centre in York, are judged by brewers and beer experts and seen very much as the ‘brewers choice’ awards in the industry.

Brew York Brewery from York took home the overall Gold in the cask competition with their ‘Keras’ American Pale Ale, while Roosters was named overall small pack (bottle and can) winner for their Twenty-Four-Seven Session IPA.

Twenty-Four-Seven is described as a Session IPA which combines "four big-hitting hops, which come together to create a sessionable, hop-forward pale ale with the intensity of a new world IPA.

Amarillo, Chinook and Simcoe from the USA work in harmony with New Zealand’s Nelson Sauvin to produce a punchbowl aroma of lemon, tangerine and gooseberry, followed by a balanced grapefruit bitterness."

Ian Fozard, owner of Roosters brewery said:

“This win is a real tribute to the brewery team and all the hard work they put in perfecting the beers.

"This is a beer that is growing in popularity with our customers and it’s great to see it a hit with judges, too.”

Another Roosters beer also made a bg impression at the festival's awards.

Baby Faced Assassin in cask won the Strong Pale Ales category.