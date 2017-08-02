Rosenbauer UK sings £2.5m contract to supply vehicles to Gibraltar Airport

A Holmfirth-based company has won a major £2.5m contract to supply emergency vehicles to Gibraltar Airport.

Rosenbauer UK will supply four high performance air crash trucks worth £2.5 million.

The fire and rescue supplier is set to deliver its Pather vehicles to the airport in early 2018.

Three 6x6 and one 4x4 powerful Panther trucks – designed to offer the highest level of safety, operating comfort and extinguishing power – will be stationed at the airport for fire crews to use in emergency response situations.

All four incorporate Euro 6 engines, with the trio of 6x6 Panthers set to include a ‘Stinger’ High Reach Extendable Turret (HRET) and rear steer axles to ensure maximal efficiency in deployment and ability.

“The team and I are extremely excited to be working with Gibraltar Airport on this project,” said Oliver North, Rosenbauer UK’s Managing Director.

“We are also equally excited at the prospect of delivering the pinnacle of Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting machines at the absolute cutting edge of technology.

“Any Panther from Rosenbauer is world-class, but with Gibraltar’s specification – including the coveted ‘Stinger’ HRET – it makes these appliances all the more special.

“We now look forward to executing an efficient build programme specific to Gibraltar’s high expectations. We are confident in completing a wholly successful project to the highest possible standard.”

The partnership is another incredible highlight for market leading Rosenbauer UK of late following a contract win in the region of £6m to supply its ‘futuristic’ HEROS-titan fire helmets to Fire & Rescue Services throughout the UK. The Rosenbauer HEROS-titan has been named as the exclusive fire helmet as part of the recently awarded PPE contract to Bristol Uniforms, spearheaded by Kent Fire and Rescue Service, and accessible to every UK Fire and Rescue Service.

Confirmation of the successful ensemble emerged recently following robust, thorough trials and tender processes of an unprecedented scale throughout 2016 and 2017, with the HEROS-titan being selected due to its high level of protection in conjunction with its comfort and balance for the firefighter. Following an increase in helmet technology, the HEROS-titan offers increased protection with a far lower weight.