Rotherham child sex survivor accused of consenting to abuse

A woman who was raped as a child as part of the Rotherham sexual exploitation scandal was turned down for compensation after being accused of consenting to the abuse.

Sammy Woodhouse, who has waived her entitlement to lifelong anonymity to campaign against sexual exploitation, was raped after meeting her attacker - the ringleader of a grooming gang - when she was 14.

Now 32, Sammy, who gave birth to her attacker's baby, was instrumental in helping to secure the conviction of Arshid Hussain, who was jailed for 35 years along with his two brothers and uncle, for a string of sex offences including rape.

They were part of a gang which groomed, raped, sexually assaulted and prostituted 15 teenage girls.

The prosecution came after a report published by Professor Alexis Jay in 2014 found that 1,400 vulnerable children were abused by men of largely Pakistani heritage between 1997 and 2013 while those in authority failed to act.

But when the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority looked at Sammy's case, she was turned down for any recompense for her ordeal.

A letter she received from the authority, said: "I am not satisfied that you were a victim of sexual activity to which you did not in fact consent.

"I'm not satisfied that your consent was falsely given as a result of being groomed by the offender."

The CICA reversed its decision on appeal and says it is now reviewing its guidance to staff assessing cases.

Ms Woodhouse told the BBC's Inside Out programme: "We keep hearing a lot of 'we've learnt lessons'.

"If any adult can privately think that it's a child's fault for being abused, beaten, raped, abducted, I think you're in the wrong job."

Ms Woodhouse's solicitor, David Greenwood, said he was 'utterly shocked by the notion that decision-makers in a government organisation can consider that 14 and 15-year-old girls can consent to sex with an adult'.

Mr Greenwood said Ms Woodhouse's case is not unique and that he has seen 'not high numbers, but significant numbers' of claims rejected on the grounds of consent.

A CICA spokeswoman said: "Child sexual abuse is abhorrent. Our guidelines are designed to make sure that controlling and abusive behaviour is taken into account when handling compensation applications.

"We want to be sure that we never get these decisions wrong. That's why we are reviewing our staff guidance to make sure that we identify every instance where grooming could be a factor.

"We are actively engaging victim support groups and relevant charities to make sure the revised guidance is as robust as it possibly can be."