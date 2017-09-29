Rotherham man charged with raping girl

A Rotherham man has been charged with raping a girl under the age of 16.

Darren Hyett, aged 44, from Broom Chase, Herringthorpe, has been charged as part of the National Crime Agency’s 'Operation Stovewood' - an investigation into child sexual exploitation and abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

To date, a total of 26 men have been arrested and Hyett is the ninth to be charged.

He is accused of three counts of raping a female under 16, two counts of raping a female over 16, two counts of sexual assault against a female under 16 and the trafficking of persons for sexual exploitation.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between between 2004 and 2007.

Hyett also faces one charge of perverting the course of justice.

He has been released on bail until his next hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court in November.