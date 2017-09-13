Rotherham pensioner finds burglar in house in middle of the night

A Rotherham pensioner was woke up to find a burglar in his home after an early morning break-in.

The 88-year-old, from Kilnhurst Road, Rawmarsh, heard a noise and found a burglar in his lounge when he went to investigate.

The crook, who was a slim man, around 5ft 6ins tall and wearing a grey hooded top, struck at 4am on Monday, August 14 but details of the incident have only been released by South Yorkshire Police today.

It is believed the burglar, who escaped empty handed, used a metal grate cover to smash a window to gain entry to the OAP's house.

PC Simon Bott said: “We believe a metal grate cover was removed from a nearby road and used to break the window and gain entry, which is what created the loud bang and woke the victim up, and possibly may have disturbed other residents in the surrounding area, either when it was being removed or when used to get into the house.

“Fortunately the victim was not injured, however he is incredibly shaken as a result of this incident.

"Burglary is an incredibly intrusive crime that can cause extreme distress to victims, and I would like to offer my reassurance that we are committed to protecting members of our communities and working to bring offenders to justice.

“I would urge anyone who may have any information in relation to this incident, no matter how insignificant they feel it may be, to please come forward.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.