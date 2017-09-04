Royal baby: ‘Middle child’ warning over Charlotte

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge should look out for Princess Charlotte experiencing middle child syndrome after welcoming their new baby, a parenting expert has said.

Sue Atkins, author of Parenting Made Easy: How To Raise Happy Children, said having a third child was more of a challenge but also a time of great excitement.

“It’s more tiring because it’s more demanding but it’s also joyous,” she suggested, adding: “It’s nice because (the children) have got each other as company, but sometimes you can get a bit of sibling rivalry going on.”

William and Kate will have to be aware of how their second child Charlotte copes with losing her place as the youngest as she becomes the middle child, Ms Atkins said. “The first one is the eldest and the youngest gets away with murder.”