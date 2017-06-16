Royal honour for Harrogate business leader

Former Chief Executive of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce Brian Dunsby thanked his team after being made an OBE in the Queen's 2017 birthday honours list.

Mr Dunsby, who has worked for years to improve the Leeds - Harrogate - York railway line, received the award in recognition of his services to Business and the community in Harrogate.

Brian Dunsby, who has been made an OBE

He said: The award came as a complete surprise to me and it is very much recognition of the team effort.

"It is not a personal award, it is for everyone in the Perlex team, for Beryl, my wife, administrator Maggie Hall, whom I have worked with for 25 years, and Chris Muir who works on the database.

"It is also recognition for the Chamber Past Presidents Group and Chamber management group, who supported so many activities, the Harrogate Line Supporters Group and the Business Market Group."

Mr Dunsby began work with the Chamber in 1995, and helped establish both the Yorkshire Business Market and Christmas market.

Elsewhere, community stalwart Tony Shepherd is awarded an MBE in recognition of his extraordinary contribution to the Harrogate district.