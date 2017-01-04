RPA exceeds 90 per cent farm payments target

The under-pressure government agency which pays European subsidies to farmers has announced that it has exceeded its target to pay 90 per cent of farmers by the end of December.

In an update released this morning, the Rural Payments Agency revealed that more than 78,000 farmers in England - 91 per cent - had received their 2016 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) money in December.

Environment Secretary Andrea Leadsom said: “I know how important these payments are to farmers and I am pleased that the RPA has surpassed its target of making 90 per cent of payments by the end of December. This is good progress but both Mark Grimshaw and I are clear that the Agency will remain fully focussed on processing claims as quickly as possible until everyone is paid.”

And the Agency’s chief executive, Mark Grimshaw, said: “We understand how important BPS payments are to farmers and that’s why we’ve worked hard to get money into bank accounts in the first month of the payment window, injecting just over £1.4bn into the farming and wider rural economy.

“This month we will communicate directly with those farmers who will be paid from January onwards to help them plan.”