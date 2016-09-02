RSPCA urge adoption of Paralympic pets

BRITAIN’S leading animal charity has announced a new nationwide campaign encouraging people to adopt disabled pets to celebrate the Paralympics.

The RSPCA is asking people to consider adopting less able-bodied pets instead of buying one from a pet shop or breeder.

To celebrate the event, the RSPCA is honouring some of its residents, including Fudge, a blind Jack Russell terrier, Elijah, a three-legged shorthair cross cat, and Angel, a three-legged crossbreed dog.

Abigail Moon, the RSPCA’s rehoming manager, said: “You can’t buy love - but you can rescue it.

“We would encourage anyone who is considering getting a pet to go to their local RSPCA rescue centre or to visit our website and see what amazing animals we have patiently waiting for a new home to call their own.

“While it can be tempting to get a pet from a pet shop or from a breeder, we would urge everyone to first think about giving a rescue a chance - and perhaps even taking on one of our wonderful paw-alympian pets.

“It’s so rewarding to give an unwanted or previously mistreated animal a chance at a happy life.

“Our animals are loud, quiet, fluffy, big, small, or even three-legged.

“They come with a personality ready-made, a past that’s unique to them and a lot of love to give.

“Every animal which we rehome comes with a story.

“And although each individual may not be pawfect, they will be pawfect for you.”