Rub shoulders with the stars as top music awards return to Leeds

Music fans are invited to rub shoulders with the stars as Leeds rolls out the red carpet for the return of the Audio & Radio Industry Awards (ARIAS) at the first direct arena on October 19.

The ARIAS, launched in Leeds last year by The Radio Academy in conjunction with LeedsBID (Leeds Business Improvement District), are the industry’s flagship awards, celebrating the best of audio, innovation and excellence across all radio platforms and digital audio services.

BBC radio's Sara Cox, who hosted the ARIAS awards in Leeds in 2016.

Returning to the first direct Arena on Thursday, October 19, the evening will again be a star-studded event, hosted by Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills, with an increased number of awards and the opportunity for members of the public to be among the audience.

Last year saw the Kaiser Chiefs, Rick Astley and Gregory Porter perform live at the ceremony, which was hosted by BBC Radio’s Sara Cox and attended by Nick Grimshaw, Clara Amfo, Bob Mortimer, Robbie Savage and the Brownlee brothers. Performers for this year’s event have yet to be announced but promise to be of the same calibre.

Members of the public can join the glitz and glamour with tickets for the awards show on sale now.

Scott Mills said: “What an honour to be asked to host this year’s ARIAS. I can’t wait to help celebrate with you the great output and content from across the audio and radio industries.”

With a total of 23 award categories recognising innovation and excellence across all audio mediums - including podcasting, streaming and audio books – the ARIAS celebrate the very best of the industry from traditional awards such as Best National Station, Best Network Music Breakfast Show and Best Local Station to Best Podcast and Best Digital and Audio Service.

The Radio Academy Managing Director, Roger Cutsforth, said: “The ARIAS are about recognising talented individuals and teams who excel at their craft and produce the very best audio programmes and initiatives in the world.”

first direct arena General Manager Jen Mitchell added: “Last year’s event was a huge success and we are looking forward to welcoming the ARIAS back in October.

“Hosting such a prestigious awards ceremony, where fans rub shoulders with the stars of the radio industry, is a huge honour and we are excited about showcasing the first direct arena to a national audience.”

Tickets are on sale now via www.firstdirectarena.com.