Rudd to be pressed over Orgreave

HOME SECRETARY Amber Rudd will hear fresh calls from campaigners for an inquiry today into events at Orgreave during the miners’ strike.

The Orgreave Truth and Justice Campaign presented its case for an inquiry to then home secretary Theresa May in December last year.

Following Mrs May’s move to Downing Street and Mrs Rudd’s appointment, the new Home Secretary promised to meet campaigners before taking a final decision.

Striking miners and police clashed at Orgreave in 1984 and campaigners want an inquiry into the actions of police, politicians and other key figures.

The conclusion earlier this year of the inquest into the deaths at the Hillsborough disaster and evidence which has subsequently emerged has pointed to connections between the two events.

Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh, who will chair today’s meeting, said recent revelations only made the case for an inquiry “indisputable”.

She said: “Unless we get to the truth about what happened thirty years ago, then the lessons for today will go unlearnt. Our delegation of justice campaigners, human rights barristers, and miners who were there on that day will be pressing the case to the Home Secretary that Orgreave remains an open sore for communities which saw police forces, ostensibly there to serve them, used against them.

“I will be very clear to the Home Secretary that unless we find out the truth, this cloud of past wrongdoing and alleged wrongdoing will continue to hang over police forces across the country.”

Hillsborough campaigner Margaret Aspinall will be among those at a rally in Westminster before the meeting.