Rugby league star restrains disruptive passenger on flight to Mexico

Retired rugby league star Luke Ambler was the hero of the hour during a mid-air drama aboard a transatlantic holiday flight.

The former Leeds Rhinos and Halifax player, 27, was flying from Manchester to the Mexican resort of Cancun with his brother Duncan when a passenger became disruptive and had to be restrained by the crew.

The 10-hour flight was interrupted when the plane made an emergency landing in Canada so the passenger could be removed.

Posting on his Instagram page, the Irish international, who now runs the mental health campaign Andy's Man Club, said:

"During our flight yesterday to Mexico we had to make an emergency landing to Quebec in Canada as a passenger was kicking off BIG TIME.

"Having worked in prisons the last six months and in general knowing a variety of methods to help calm people down, I offered my assistance to the flight staff who were doing an amazing job, but seemed very frustrated and flustered. The situation was aggressive and getting on the route to violence so fair play to the flight staff for their work.

"In the end I was asked along with a retired policeman to help with the situation and then to sit next to the couple for the emergency landing and then escort them from the aircraft to the Canadian police when landing.

"Main thing is we are here safe and sound. Bring on the sun."

The Manchester Evening News reported that the passenger detained was a 34-year-old British woman whom Canadian police said had been involved in an altercation while under the influence of alcohol. She was due to appear in court on Monday morning.