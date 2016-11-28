Rugby rallies behind injured Reagan

THE rugby league community is rallying to support a promising teenage player from Leeds who suffered a catalogue of injuries when he was involved in collision with a car.

Bradford Bulls under 16 scholarship stand-off Reagan Tolson, 15, suffered injuries including a fractured pelvis and internal bleeding when he was involved in collision with a VW Golf on the A650 in Drighlington near Birstall roundabout just before 6.30pm on Friday.

Morley Bruntcliffe Academy student Reagan, who plays for Drighlington ARLFC, also suffered a broken right ankle, elbow, collar bone and shoulder and deep cuts to his body.

Reagan’s brother Callum, 23, who works as Leeds Rhinos rugby league development officer, said he is recovering in hospital after the accident and woke up and was speaking yesterday for the first time since it happened.

Callum said the incident happened as Reagan and three friends were walking back to Drighlington after visiting Birstall Shopping Park.

Callum said: “He is doing well considering what he has been through. It is his physical fitness that has helped him through such an impact. The whole rugby league community, amateur and professional, have sent messages of support. He is due visits from the Bulls and Leeds Rhinos are due to visit. It has been a saving grace for us to keep us busy and lift our spirits.” Callum added: “We are hoping and praying he makes a full recovery.”

Bradford Bulls said in a statement: “Everyone at the club would like to send their thoughts to him, his family and friends during this difficult time, and wish him a speedy recovery.” Police said the driver of the VW Golf stopped at the scene of the incident and was spoken to by officers.