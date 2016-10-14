Runaway dog attacks teenager in Sheffield park

A dangerous dog is still on the loose after attacking a teenage boy in Sheffield.

The white mastiff or bulldog breed has not yet been traced after injuring the 16-year-old in Osgathorpe Park.

The owner was not with the animal at the time of the incident, which left the boy with lacerations to the head when the dog bit him.

Police are now warning the public to be on the lookout for the dog, which is described is large with brown patches, in the Fir Vale and Grimethorpe areas.

Officers are also appealing for witnesses to the attack, which took place at around 4.20pm on Wednesday, to come forward.

Sergeant Matt Duffy said:

“A number of enquiries are ongoing to trace both the owner and the dog believed to be involved in this incident.

“I would advise the public to please be aware of a large, white mastiff or bulldog in the area, and not to approach it if seen.

“The boy did suffer serious injuries and remains in hospital recovering from the attack.

“I would ask anyone with information or who believes they have seen a similar type dog in the area to please call police on 101, quoting incident number 783 of 12 October 2016.”

The attack comes on the same day a baby boy was killed and another child seriously injured by a dog in Colchester, Essex.