Rural leaders react to General Election result

The president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has this morning pledged to work with whoever forms the new government, following this morning’s General Election result.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the outcome only adds to current uncertainty, as its president also pledged to deliver a strong hand for rural businesses regardless of who was in power.

Ross Murray, president of the CLA

Theresa May’s position as Prime Minister has been called into question after the Conservative party lost ground to Labour, creating a hung parliament.

Reacting to the initial election outcome, NFU president Meurig Raymond said: “The NFU is committed to start working with whoever forms the new government to ensure all areas of Whitehall understand and value the importance of British food and farming. The NFU has a good relationship with all parties and, as ever, will work with whoever is in power to promote the interests of British farming.

“British farming underpins the country’s largest manufacturing sector and with farming arguably the sector most impacted by Brexit, NFU members need clarity and certainty as soon as possible over who will govern the country and how they plan to support profitable, productive and progressive agriculture and horticulture in the future. The NFU will be seeking early meetings with Ministers. It is important for our industry to have clarity and see certainty from a functioning administration as soon as possible.

“British farms currently grow the raw ingredients for the UK food and drink manufacturing sector worth £109bn and for every £1 invested, farming delivers seven-fold back to this country. Moreover, it is clear the British public value and want to continue to buy British food.

“If the formal Brexit negotiations begin as planned on June 19 we will continue to push for the right post-Brexit trade deal, regulatory framework, a domestic agricultural policy suited to Britain and access to a competent, reliable workforce.

“We are also calling on the new government to support British farming through a number of other measures, including a commitment to continue with the 25-year TB Eradication strategy, ensuring regulation is based on robust scientific evidence, and tackling the increasing problems of rural crime. The government should be proud to promote British food at home and abroad and champion British food and farming through its public procurement policy.”

Meanwhile, the president of the CLA, Ross Murray, said: “This result adds further uncertainty to a period of significant upheaval. The CLA’s top priority is the interests of the tens of thousands of farmers and other rural business owners that are getting on with their jobs today, while politicians manoeuvre and negotiate. We are ready to work with the new Government to influence the big decisions that will shape the rural economy and rural communities.

“Immediate attention will inevitably be on the implications of this result for securing a Brexit deal that will work in the long-term interests of agriculture and the wider economy. We remain confident that the right deal can be done. “However, the priorities extend well beyond Brexit. Our leaders have responsibility to work together to provide rural businesses the economic stability and confidence to grow and create jobs, as well as build the homes and infrastructure that rural communities need.

“Achieving positive outcomes on these issues remains the CLA’s single minded focus and we will work with all sides in this parliament to achieve these things.

“Today is a time for calm heads and careful consideration of immediate questions, especially the timetable for Brexit negotiations. We are ready to work for our members whatever developments there are in coming days.”