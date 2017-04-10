Rural life: Kilham, the Wolds village that has found its voice

Community spirit is alive and well in Kilham. This quiet rural village was at one time an important Wolds market town ultimately eclipsed by its neighbour, Driffield, mainly due to the trade brought about by the Driffield Navigation waterway, but it is now much less quiet than it was a year ago.

Every Thursday evening since early 2016 The Old Star pub in the centre of the village, run by farmer’s wife Lucy Savile of Raven Hill, has become a haven of harmonies in such a way that Gareth Malone would be justifiably proud.

It all started when villager Rachel Shrimpton had friends around for dinner. “After a few drinks and with us all in a sociable frame of mind someone started us off singing. It went so well, we were using Spotify and singing along together to pop groups like Abba and Queen, that I put it out on Facebook to friends that if anyone was interested in coming together more regularly we could have even more fun.

“There was never any big idea that it would turn into what it has since then.”

Buoyed by the initial response received from friends and further heartened by a plethora of people Rachel didn’t know all coming forward she set about giving the proposed choir/singing group an even better chance of success when she approached Rev Ray, well known in jazz circles and a Kilham resident.

Although (Reverend Ray Eveleigh) he was already busy with other projects he warmed to the idea and took up the cudgels as musical director. The choir or singing group is now known as Ray’s Voices.

Stephen Harris, who with his wife Helen had been within Rachel’s initial friendship circle, tells how Rev Ray’s influence has inspired and quickly moulded the combined talents of the villagers into a musical force to be reckoned with in the Wolds.

“Rev Ray is an astonishing person to have as our major resource. He’s a vicar and also a massively accomplished jazz musician. Because of his background he had very specific ideas to get us going, choosing songs and organising arrangements so that we were under way pretty smartly singing songs such as I Don’t Know Why I Love You and I Close My Eyes from the musical Joseph & His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

You could see everyone getting so much joy out of it immediately. That whole thing about endorphins being released when you sing was never more true.

“I never imagined we would get to the level we have as quickly. We’re singing two, three and four part harmonies and pushing the envelope. We’ve had a few car crashes along the way but the sound that has appeared is amazing. That first week we met in The Old Star was incredible.

I think we’d all thought that if ten turned up it would be a great start but there were 35 all crammed into the back room of the pub. It’s not like we were intent on making this a choir, it was just a vehicle in which to sing together, but some of the stuff we’re singing is stunning and I’m very proud to be part of it.”

While the singing is the glue that has brought everyone together it is the new friendships and contact that many hold even more dearly. Lesley Morton moved to Kilham in November 2015.

“When I saw the advert to sign up for the choir my first thought was fantastic, I’m going to be able to meet people. I had met some as the village is full of lovely people but going along every Thursday meant I was able to meet so many more in a natural, social way.”

Jeni Oetgen tells a similar tale. She had sung opera in the West Riding and had moved here in August 2016.

“This time last year I’d never heard of Kilham. My husband and I came because he wanted rural and I wanted the coast. This gives us the best of both worlds and I fell in love with the village from day one. I joined after attending the Kilham Beer Festival where they were performing.”

Janet Megginson is a farmer’s wife who came to Kilham seventeen years ago.

“What Rachel has done setting up the choir has been lovely. It gives us a real lift. My own favourite song we perform is Swing Low Sweet Chariot.”

Ray’s Voices is fast becoming Kilham’s greatest export since ex-Yorkshire county cricket star David Byas. Their next performance away from The Old Star will be at the Jazz Vespers held at Priory Church, Bridlington on April 30. There’s also an appearance due at Burton Agnes Hall.

“It’s growing”, says Stephen. “We’ve performed a few times now and it’s such a great team spirit among us.”