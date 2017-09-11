Rush-hour traffic chaos as road crash closes stretch of the M62 near Halifax

Have your say

Drivers in West Yorkshire are facing rush-hour delays this morning following a crash on the M62 near Halifax.

The motorway was shut eastbound due to the multi-vehicle collision between junctions 25 and 26, close to Hartshead Moor services.

All lanes are now reopen but motorists have been told to expect severe ongoing delays that could add as much as 90 minutes to their normal journey time.

A Highways England spokesman said: “If you’re planning on using this section of the M62 please allow plenty of extra time for journeys and consider alternative routes if possible.

“Alternatively please consider delaying your journey until the incident has cleared and traffic conditions have eased.”

At least one vehicle is reported to have overturned in the collision.