Safety features to ‘protect children’ are welcomed

A £65,000 scheme to introduce 20mph zones and safety improvements to roads in Cookridge has been welcomed.

Councillors said the plans – which should take 12 weeks –will keep schoolchildren safe from speeding motorists.

A zebra crossing will be placed near Holy Trinity Primary School on Green Lane and improvements made to the kerb line where it meets Cookridge Drive. The 20mph zone will cover most of the residential streets in the Adel and Wharfedale Ward area of Cookridge.

Coun Barry Anderson (Con, Adel and Wharfedale) said the works “will go a long way to helping protect children from speeding motorists.

“As a school governor at Cookridge Holy Trinity Primary School, I and the Governing Body welcome these improvements as we have been arguing for this for some time.”

He said it was unfortunate that the plans are being made as part of a development which “has not been welcomed by the majority of local residents”.

Developer Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has agreed to foot the bill due to its residential development at the back of 92 to 174 Moseley Wood Gardens.

But Coun Caroline Anderson (Con) said: “Whilst these schemes are welcome, it is essential that motorists can sensibly stick to 20mph.”