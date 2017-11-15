Sales grow at Card Factory

Greeting cards retailer Card Factory saw sales grow by 6.7 per cent in the nine months ended October 31, 2017, as momentum in the first half of the year continued into the third quarter.

The Wakefield-based retailer said it was confident that its Christmas offer will appeal to customers as it approaches the all important festive period.

Card Factory continued its store roll out with 38 net new UK stores opened, in comparison the store opened 46 in the same period the previous year. It added that it was confident of delivering another year of around 50 net new UK openings.

The new openings take the total number of UK stores to 903 and Card Factory says there is a solid pipeline of new store opportunities for the next financial year.

Karen Hubbard, CEO of Card Factory, said: “We have had good third quarter sales, continuing the momentum seen over the first half of the year, with strong growth in revenue from lower margin non-card categories, such as gifts and dressings.

“As previously stated, the business faces ongoing external pressures such as foreign exchange and national living wage, which will continue to impact our margin for the remainder of the year and into FY19 (financial year 2019), despite the mitigation initiatives we have put in place.

“Nevertheless, we go into the important final quarter with an exciting and extended Christmas offer and remain confident that our quality and value credentials will continue to resonate well with our customers, with the added benefit of EPOS (Electronic Point of Sale) and contactless in every store.”