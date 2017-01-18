Scarborough bus window smashed in apparent attack

Witnesses are sought by police after a bus window was shattered in an apparent attack on the vehicle by a group of young men in Scarborough.

The EYMS bus was being driven along Falsgrave Road shortly after 4pm on Friday, January 13, when one of the windows was shattered by an object that left a small circular hole.

The driver of the bus saw three young men in the area, all aged 12 to 13-years-old, who appeared to have thrown something at the bus. No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police via 101.